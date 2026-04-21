Sonu Nigam Recalls Fixing Asha Bhosle's Painful Heel Spur On US Tour, Reveals How She Always Remembered

Sonu Nigam recently shared a video on Instagram, detailing an incident when he fixed Asha Bhosle's "spur in her heel" during their USA tour in 1996.

What's Happening

Speaking of the incident, Sonu Nigam shared, "At that time, there was a spur in her heel. My mother had it too, so I knew how to treat it with my hands. She couldn't stand properly. I told her I know how to fix it. After a few shows, I went to her room and massaged her feet and she got better."

Recalling how Asha Bhosle remembered his kind gesture even years later, she revealed, "She would keep asking me, 'Do you remember, you massaged my feet there?' And I would say yes, because I had seen my mother go through the same thing. It's like a bone thorn in the heel, caused by calcium overgrowth or something like that."

On His Early Association With The Legendary Singer

Sonu Nigam also shared a memorable anecdote from 1996 when he performed with Asha Bhosle for the first time.

He said, "In the beginning of 1996, I performed with her for the first time in Mumbai at Rishi Shah's son's wedding. She had a sore throat and asked me to sing her iconic song Jhoothe Naina Bole with her. She didn't need me; she was a great singer, but she still asked me to be a part of her singing. That meant a lot."

Recalling more memories, he continued, "In June 1996, I performed with Asha ji and Amit Kumar ji in America. Those were unforgettable days. I remember in Vancouver, she asked me if I wanted to eat rice. I said yes, and she cooked for me. It was my sheer good luck."

Sonu Nigam's Post For Asha Bhosle After Her Death

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92.

In the first picture, Sonu Nigam is seen washing her feet on stage. In another image, Sonu Nigam is seen touching Asha Bhosle's feet on stage on a different occasion.

He wrote, "Curtain down on one of the greatest ever crooners of all time. The last standing warrior of the pioneering era of Indian film music has called it quits today and bid her final goodbye to us all. She lived a full life, destined for extreme vicissitudes and challenges leading to exceptional greatness. She touched the lives of billions over multiple decades through her music and effervescence. An artiste who inspired us all through her zeal for riyaz till the end of her life.

Asha Ji, I will always remember the journey [I have had with you from 1994, when I first met and sang with you, through our last concert with each other in Dec 2024, till our last two duets together last year, with absolute joy and pride. All I can say is Chale to gaye ho par, dil abhi bhara nahin. See you on the other side."

Sonu Nigam And Asha Bhosle Songs

In Kambakth Ishq from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), Sonu Nigam sang with Asha Bhosle and Sukhwinder Singh. They then collaborated again for the 1999 song Tere Dil Ke Paas from Hindustan Ki Kasam, Sonu Nigam was paired opposite Asha Bhosle.

Koi Dil Na Kisi Se Lagaye—another song delivered by the duo—from the 1995 film Sauda.

Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle collaborated on Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (2022), a patriotic Independence Day special.

They shared the stage at the Asha Bhosle & Sonu Nigam Legacy Concert in Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena in 2023, celebrating her legacy with live renditions.