<i>Top Gun: Maverick</i> Actor James Handy, 81, Stabbed To Death In Los Angeles Home

Top Gun: Maverick star James Handy has died after a violent incident at his home in Los Angeles. He was found in the front yard of his house in Tarzana, California, with a serious “stab wound to his chest”, police said. He was 81.

The actor was unconscious when emergency responders arrived at the scene. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save him and he was later declared dead.

While authorities continue to investigate reasons behind the attack, they have arrested Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy's girlfriend, in connection with the case. According to officials, Gledhill contacted emergency services and told them that he was responsible for the attack.

Los Angeles Police Department said that on June 3, 2026, around 9:30 am, officers in the West Valley area were sent to the 19200 block of Erwin Street after receiving “a radio call of unknown trouble”. The emergency call came from Michael Gledhill, who said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

After police arrived at the crime scene, Gledhill stopped the officers and told them that he was “the one they were looking for”. Authorities also shared that he lived at the same home with his mother, who was in a relationship with James Handy.

Gledhill was later taken to Van Nuys Jail, where he was charged with murder and his “bail was set at $2,000,000”.

According to People magazine, police closed the streets near Handy's home while they handled the situation. Officers were also instructed to go from house to house in the neighbourhood to ask residents questions. They were told to note who answered the door and who did not respond during the checks.

Other than Top Gun: Maverick, James Handy appeared in Jumanji, Arachnophobia, Unbreakable, Logan, NYPD Blue, Rizzoli & Isles, Alias, NCIS: Los Angeles and Criminal Minds.