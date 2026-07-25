'Shot For 36 Hours': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Opens Up About Gruelling <i>Naagin 7</i> Schedule

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has finally appeared in Farah Khan's vlog, and the episode has given fans a closer look at the hard work behind her successful career. After winning hearts for her performance in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7, Priyanka spoke about one of the toughest phases of her life while filming the show.

While shooting for Battleground, she spent 18 hours on set before rushing to Naagin, where another 12-hour shift was waiting for her. Due to travel, getting ready and little sleep in between, her schedule went on for almost 36 hours.

She only took a short nap after 40 hours and also revealed that she has never been able to sleep during the daytime, no matter how exhausted she feels.

Speaking with Farah Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, “When I did Naagin, I really wanted to do something different. I'll tell you what happened during Battleground. I used to shoot for 18 hours for Battleground. After finishing there, I used to get free around 6 or 7 in the morning. I would quickly take a shower and by 9 am, I had to reach the Naagin set. Then I would shoot for 12 hours, from 9 am to 9 pm.”

“When you combine those 18 hours and 12 hours, along with travelling, getting ready and trying to sleep, almost 36 hours just passed like that. After around 40 hours, I finally managed to take a short nap. No matter how tired I am, I can't sleep during the day.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary further revealed that she was not ready to accept Naagin 7 when she first received the offer. At that time, she wanted to do a show that focused more on natural and realistic acting, so she had doubts about signing the project. She shared that she got the call while she was on a flight to the US and told the team that she needed more time to think.

According to Priyanka, her team were stunned after hearing her response because Naagin is one of television's biggest and most popular franchises. Farah Khan also pointed out that many actors would love to be part of the show and Priyanka said she was fully aware of how big and successful the franchise is.

Now that Naagin 7 is over, the actress has not announced her next project.