Video: Fan Rushes To Touch Sonu Nigam's Feet On Stage During Kolhapur Live Show

Sonu Nigam had an unexpected moment during his concert in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, last weekend. A fan suddenly climbed onto the stage in the middle of the singer's performance. While the interruption briefly brought the show to a halt, the singer handled the situation calmly and even turned it into a light-hearted moment for the audience.

A video from the concert, later shared by Sonu Nigam on Instagram, shows the singer performing on stage in a green velvet blazer with matching trousers and a white shirt. In the middle of the song, he is seen stepping back after noticing a fan rushing towards him on stage.

The fan, dressed in a white T-shirt, appeared to approach the singer to touch his feet and seek blessings. The unexpected move caused Sonu Nigam to stop singing for a few seconds. Instead of reacting angrily, the singer looked towards the crowd and said, “Waah, shabaash!”

Soon after, security personnel quickly reached the stage and tried to escort the fan away. However, Sonu Nigam stepped in before things got too intense. In a surprising move, he pulled the fan back towards him and handed over the microphone.

The fan then sang a few lines from Chori Kiya Re Jiya, picking up from the exact point where the star had paused the song. The crowd cheered as the moment briefly turned into an impromptu duet on stage.

Even though the singer managed the interruption smoothly, he appeared slightly awkward and uncomfortable while standing beside the security team during the incident. Once the fan finished singing, he returned the microphone and could be heard telling the singer, “Kolhapur loves you” in Hindi before being escorted away from the stage.

Sonu Nigam shared the video of the entire incident on Instagram and wrote, “‘Kyon Pitne vaale Kaam karte ho audience?' Is baar toh bachaa liya, har baar nahi bacha paunga. (Why do you do things that will get you beaten up, audience? This time I saved you, but I won't be able to save you every time.)”

Sonu Nigam is known for sharing memorable moments from his concerts on Instagram, and many of them often show how he handles unexpected situations on stage. Back in February, the singer had briefly paused his concert in Hubballi to help a child who got separated from his family in a crowd of nearly 30,000 people. Click here to read the full story.