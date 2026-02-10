Watch: How Sonu Nigam Helped A Lost Child Find His Uncle Amid A 30,000-Strong Crowd In Hubballi

During a recent concert in Hubballi, Sonu Nigam briefly paused his performance to assist a child who got separated from his family in a crowd of nearly 30,000 people. Nigam later shared a video of the incident, which has since received widespread appreciation online.

About Sonu Nigam's Video

The clip shows the singer guiding a visibly anxious child, identified as Sri Sai, towards the front of the stage while trying to comfort him. To help calm the boy, Nigam broke into an impromptu tune as he addressed the audience and informed them about the missing family.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "A scared and nervous Sri Sai after getting lost in the crowd of 30,000 in Hubballi last night. Not so scared or lost, I assume, after he found me (wink emoji)."

Turning the announcement into a light-hearted musical moment, Nigam sang, "Sri Sai aa jao, mummy papa isko le jao... iske mummy papa kho gaye, jaldi aake isko le jao ( (Sri Sai, come here… mummy and papa please take him, his parents are lost, come quickly and take him)."

During the interaction, Nigam jokingly told the boy, "Papa, mummy tumhare bina masti kar rahe hain, pata hai (Your parents are having fun without you, you know that)?" The child replied, "Papa nahi hai (There is no papa)." The singer quickly eased the moment by asking, "Papa, mummy nahi toh kaun aaya hai? Agar papa mummy nahi aaye toh hum kisko dhoond rahe hai (If they didn't come, then who are we looking for)?"

When the boy said "Chachu," Nigam immediately made an announcement in a playful manner, saying, "Chachu, kidhar hai chachu? Hey chachu, chhod ke chale gaye chachi ke saath? (Uncle, where are you? Hey Uncle, did you leave him and go away with Aunt?)" He added, "Bade bhai ne zimmedari di tumhe bachche ki aur tum yeh kar rahe ho? (Your elder brother trusted you with his child, and this is what you're doing?)" drawing laughter from the audience.

The production team later found the child's uncle and reunited him with Sri Sai.

Nigam is currently touring across India with his Deewana Tera concert series. After performances in Guwahati, Jaipur, and Indore, his next scheduled show is in Lucknow on February 14.



