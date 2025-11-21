Sonu Nigam Sings AI-Powered Live Duet With Mohammed Rafi. "Best Use Of AI," Says Internet

At a time when creative artistes are divided over the use and overuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in creative disciplines, Sonu Nigam set a precedent by blending innovation with nostalgia. The celebrated singer recently performed at Kashmir's Sher-i-Kashmir International Convocation Complex (SKICC) and paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi.

At the concert, Sonu Nigam pulled off a moving performance powered by AI. He crooned his popular hit Kal Ho Naa Ho alongside AI-generated duet with the late singer Mohammed Rafi.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans heaped praise, calling it the best way to use technology.

A fan wrote, “Moment of a lifetime.”

Another commented, “This is how AI should be used.”

A third fan said, “Getting to see this concert live is a whole different level of magic. You're truly blessed to experience this in person.”

One comment read, “Best use of AI.”

Another ecstatic fan added, “The right way to use AI. How lovely.”

After the event, Sonu Nigam also responded to a query by The Indian Express about the impact of AI on music in an era where voices of icons like Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi are being recreated by technology.

Responding to the question, the singer said, “AI should be treated as an assistant, not as your boss. It's a tool that can support creativity, but it should never replace the human soul that gives music its true essence.”

The event was also special as it took place at the picturesque Dal Lake and marked the first such concert in the Valley since the Pahalgam attack.