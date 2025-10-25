Sonu Nigam On NDTV Good Times Concert At Dal Lake: "Head Is Bowed In Gratitude"

Srinagar is set to witness its first-ever large-scale live concert, featuring Sonu Nigam, on October 26. The singer will take the stage at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), beside the serene Dal Lake. Curated by NDTV Good Times, this historic event promises an unforgettable evening of music, memory, and heritage.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sonu Nigam shared the joy he feels about performing in Kashmir and expressed his excitement for the occasion.

On Celebrating Kashmir

The singer mentioned that something truly "beautiful" is about to take place in Kashmir tomorrow.

Sonu Nigam said: "I am very lucky. I always say nothing is in our hands. Whatever I have sung was never planned; it's all been a blessing. I never thought I would be part of something as beautiful as what's happening in Kashmir tomorrow. It is the first time in history that something this grand is taking place. I am so happy that God chose me for this. I am looking forward, my head bowed in surrender and gratitude."

Message For The Audience Attending The Concert

The singer added that there will be a compilation of some of the finest songs of Mohammed Rafi and himself, and that the audience will cherish the experience forever.

Sonu Nigam said: "Whoever is going to witness what's in store for them tomorrow at this concert will always remember this special feeling. We were all sitting together some time ago, compiling songs of Rafi Sahab and myself. We were discussing what a wonderful time we are going to have tomorrow, with so many people coming with so many expectations. I always say music, or any form of art, heals. Music solves problems and brings peace to people. Our work brings happiness to people; some cheer, some cry with joy, enjoying the music. This is a profession of healing, and I will experience that tomorrow at Dal Lake. Such opportunities don't come often in life."

Advice For Upcoming Singers

When asked about advice for aspiring singers, Sonu Nigam said: "I never give advice to people unless asked. But if I have to speak from my own experience, there is one god for everyone; he knows how to take care of everyone. He has given a gift to everyone; to me, he has given the gift of music. So if I were to take that gift and then abandon it, God would be disappointed that I had not made good use of the craft. So I have learnt in life, without any ego, you should just keep working. Not for anyone else."

The concert will feature Sonu Nigam's celebrated Bollywood hits and a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi. It is also the first music event in the valley since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Srinagar-based singer Qazi Touqueer, who gained national recognition by winning the music reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, will be the opening act at the Sonu Nigam Dal Lake concert. Additionally, Kashmiri singer, producer, and composer Rauhan Malik will also feature, adding to the event's diverse musical line-up.