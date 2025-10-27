NDTV Good Times Concert: Qazi Touqeer Calls Sharing Stage With Sonu Nigam "Unreal"

The morning after the first-ever NDTV Good Times Concert in Srinagar, NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, had a lively conversation with singer Qazi Touqeer.

Qazi On Performing With Sonu Nigam

Reflecting on the concert, Qazi said, "It was unreal. Sharing the stage with Sonu Nigam, Oh My God!"

Rahul Kanwal, speaking to him at The Lalit Hotel grounds, asked if he had recovered from the excitement of the night before. Qazi laughed, admitting that he was still overwhelmed by the energy and emotion of the event.

The Social Media Buzz

Rahul Kanwal noted how the concert had taken over social media, with videos and photos going viral across platforms.

Qazi responded, "Unbelievable. There were some drone shots. Many of my friends from Mumbai were asking me where I was performing. I didn't even tell them, and they were like, is it New Zealand? That's how beautiful this place is."

Talking about the initial tension about whether people would attend and how locals would respond, Qazi smiled and said, "Everyone here knew the songs. When I sang 'O O Jaane Jaana', it was emotional."

He further agreed that such a concert in Srinagar had been long overdue.

"For years, we've been waiting for an event like this," Qazi shared.

"And now that it's finally happened, it became extra special. I'm thankful to NDTV from the bottom of my heart. The entire team worked with courage despite the situation," he added.

Rahul Kanwal further continued, "You can't be scared by threats from extremists or radicals. We have to keep going."

Dealing With Online Misinformation

Rahul Kanwal highlighted how several false social media posts had circulated before the concert, aimed at spreading fear.

Qazi said, "Whenever you see something online, please verify it first."

He stressed that such efforts were meant to intimidate artists and audiences.

An Emotional Moment For Kashmir

Qazi reflected emotionally on the massive turnout. He said, "I've performed across India in my 20-year career, but this was the most special concert of my life. Usually, shows here happen indoors at Tagore Hall or small venues, as people get scared. But this time, you decided to take it outdoors, and it changed everything. People from all walks of life came together. It wasn't limited to any one group."

Rahul Kanwal added that what made the concert truly moving was seeing so many young Kashmiris, from colleges and universities, attend with tears in their eyes. Many had feared it would be cancelled, as similar events in the past had been called off.

He further concluded that the first step is always the hardest, but this one will open doors for more.

As the conversation wrapped up, Qazi expressed his heartfelt gratitude once more.

For the unversed, the concert was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), beside the serene Dal Lake in Srinagar, on Saturday, 26 October.

The event, featuring Sonu Nigam and performances by local stars Qazi Touqeer and Rauhan Malik, aimed to showcase Kashmir's vibrant musical talent.

