Qazi Touqeer Gets Emotional Performing At NDTV Good Times Concert, Does Push-Ups On Stage While Singing <i>Yeh Dil Deewana</i>

Singer Qazi Touqeer had an emotional moment on stage during the first-ever NDTV Good Times concert held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), beside the serene Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Saturday, October 26.

The event marked a symbolic return to joy and cultural celebration in the valley following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The concert, featuring Sonu Nigam and performances by local stars Qazi Touqeer and Rauhan Malik, aimed to showcase Kashmir's talent and extend an invitation to tourists to rediscover the valley's beauty and spirit.

"Respect The Artist"

At the concert, Qazi Touqeer experienced a tearful moment during his performance on stage. However, he addressed the crowd and recalled his earlier struggles to perform in his homeland.

Talking about Kashmir, he said, "I just wanted to perform on stage and had brought my own standee with me," he said. "When I carried that standee to express myself, someone even asked me if there was an election that I was trying to win. I told him, 'Whoever wins, just respect the artist, that's all.'"

He went on to share how NDTV gave him the opportunity that had eluded him for years.

Speaking about his earlier encounter with NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, he said, "He wished me all the luck for my show - the same show that never actually happened. I had worked hard for a year, and yet that show never took place. But today, at NDTV Good Times, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, the entire team, especially Rahul Shaw. Thank you so much for calling me all the way from Delhi and making this happen."

Singer Qazi Touqeer expresses gratitude to NDTV Good Times at concert in Srinagar, shares a heartfelt anecdote.@ndtvgoodtimes | @rahulkanwal | #NDTVGoodTimesConcert pic.twitter.com/etbel53O8E — NDTV (@ndtv) October 26, 2025

Reflecting on the emotional evening, Rahul Kanwal shared that Qazi's journey was especially poignant for the entire team. He said that Qazi and Rauhan had been performing worldwide but had never before been able to sing before their home audience.

"For me and the entire NDTV team, it was important that local talent be recognised and given this platform," he remarked.

Qazi Touqeer Does Push-Ups With Rahul Shaw

In a lighter moment, Qazi Touqeer also did push-ups on stage alongside NDTV's Chief Experiences Officer, Rahul Shaw. The performer did so while singing Yeh Dil Deewana, originally sung by Sonu Nigam.

The NDTV Good Times concert was more than just a musical event, it was a message of resilience, unity, and renewal for Kashmir.

