'Boost For Local Artistes Too': J&K Lt Governor To NDTV Good Times On Sonu Nigam Concert

NDTV Good Times has reached Jammu and Kashmir with a massive star-studded concert where Sonu Nigam will perform. The Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated NDTV Good Times for making the event possible in Srinagar which hopefully will draw a lot of visitors to the state where tourism is a major economic activity.

"A lot of tourists both domestic and international have been visiting Jammu and Kashmir since 2019. The number of tourists coming from abroad increased after the G20 Summit," Sinha told NDTV.

"The reason is a message has gone out that Kashmir is a safe place for tourists. Over two crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir every year for the last three-four years," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the Amarnath Yatra season came after the terror attack in Pahalgam in April, and many people started returning.

"But there were other issues like landslides and other natural disasters that slowed down the revival of the tourism sector. The situation improved later. I hope that your concert will boost tourism," the Lieutenant Governor told NDTV.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha congratulates NDTV for the initiative, says there is lots of chatter across the city about the concert@ndtvgoodtimes's Sonu Nigam concert in Srinagar will be held tomorrow@manojsinha_ @AdityaRajKaul #NDTVSonuSrinagarConcert... pic.twitter.com/GG3AtUhHf5 — NDTV (@ndtv) October 25, 2025

The Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin in the first week of July had to be called off due to maintenance work on tracks damaged by heavy rain.

The yatra to the shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam, takes place usually in July-August through the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

He said Bollywood has been coming to Jammu and Kashmir for a long time to make films as it's a great location.

"The local artistes are also very talented. I hope they get opportunities and a platform to show their skills to the world," Sinha added.

Sinha said he won't be able to attend the Sonu Nigam concert in Srinagar as he has to go home for Chhath Puja.

However, he said he is happy that he would attend a concert by AR Rahman - another event by NDTV Good Times - on the ghats along the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The concert 'Harmony by the Ganga' will be held on November 14.