"Will Revive Tourism": J&K Governor Praises NDTV Good Times' Sonu Nigam Concert

Srinagar is all set to host its first-ever large-scale live concert, featuring Sonu Nigam, on October 26. The singer will take to the stage at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), by the serene Dal Lake. Curated by NDTV Good Times, this historic event promises an unforgettable evening of music, memory, and heritage.

NDTV caught up with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan. He spoke about thousands of people coming together to witness a magical concert by Sonu Nigam, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

The Governor said, "Firstly, I would like to congratulate NDTV Good Times and thank them for bringing a renowned artist like Sonu Nigam. NDTV has also given opportunities to local artists, which is being appreciated here. People in large numbers are coming to witness Sonu Nigam's performance. I myself wanted to be present; however, due to Chhath Puja, I won't be able to attend. Hopefully, I will be able to attend the concert in Banaras."

Speaking of the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, the Governor added, "I understand that after the Pahalgam attack, the Shri Amarnathji Yatra commenced, and more than 4.15 lakh devotees arrived, which helped tourism revive in the state. However, due to natural calamities such as landslides and heavy showers, it stopped. But because of the snowfall, people have started to visit again. Now, with this concert being organised by NDTV Good Times, more tourists will visit Jammu & Kashmir."

On Films Being Shot In Jammu & Kashmir

Bollywood has shot iconic scenes in Jammu & Kashmir, especially in the 70s and 80s, when the Kapoor family and others from the film fraternity visited to shoot their films.

Asked about how Sonu Nigam's performance today might help to bridge the gap and encourage Bollywood to shoot in Kashmir again, the Governor said, "Film policies were created and reviewed after two years, resulting in changes. Since then, many Bollywood films have been shot here, along with a number of OTT films, thanks to incentives. I can say that the phase when Kashmir was popular for filming is returning."

"With Sonu Nigam performing here, there is a lot of excitement, and I am sure it will be discussed nationwide. Bollywood will also visit and shoot films here. There is a lot of talent among the people of Jammu & Kashmir - be it in music or the local artisans. This will be a great platform for their talent to flourish."

On Attending AR Rahman's Concert In Banaras

Another celebration awaits, where AR Rahman will create magic on the ghats of the Ganga in the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. It is all set to add a new dimension to NDTV Good Times, a platform for live concerts and immersive cultural experiences.

The Governor assured, "I was brought up in Kashi; I will definitely try."

On Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Boost

The host stated that things are improving in Jammu & Kashmir and that tourism is also looking much better now.

The Governor responded, "After the 2019 Covid pandemic, there has been an increase in tourists visiting Jammu & Kashmir, both domestic and international. I would like to thank the Government of India and the State Government for working together. After the G20 Summit, the influx of international tourists has increased. This sent a message around the country, and more people started coming to Kashmir, knowing that it is safe. As you know, last year, 2.4 crore people visited Kashmir."

He continued that for the past two to three years, Kashmir has been witnessing more than 2 crore tourists annually, which has greatly helped the state.

About Sonu Nigam's Performance

Srinagar-based singer Qazi Touqueer, who gained national recognition by winning the music reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, will open the Sonu Nigam Dal Lake concert. Additionally, the concert will feature Kashmiri singer, producer, and composer Rauhan Malik, adding to the event's diverse musical lineup.

Sonu Nigam, reflecting on the significance of the evening, previously said, "It is more special because we have not seen the celebration of 100 years of the late Mohammed Rafi Sahab at Dal Lake. Can you imagine? The whole world knows my connection with my peer, my guru, my inspiration, but celebrating his legacy at Dal Lake in Kashmir, celebrating the zest of Kashmir, is going to be really wonderful and special. Looking forward to seeing you all there."

In A Nutshell

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, spoke to NDTV about Sonu Nigam's performance at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) by the serene Dal Lake. He added that this will significantly boost tourism in the state.