Jubin Nautiyal Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshkar Temple Ahead Of 10-City NDTV Good Times India Tour

Jubin Nautiyal is gearing up for his first-ever extensive pan-India tour, which kicks off on December 14, 2025. The singer visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on early Friday morning, where he took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the holy shrine.

Immersed in spirituality, Jubin Nautiyal also chanted prayers and later sang a soulful bhajan.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | Singer Jubin Nautiyal sings a bhajan after offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. https://t.co/H2jBli67tr pic.twitter.com/VeUnpENy4C — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2025

Speaking of about the Bhasma Aarti, Jubin said, "Jab pichli baar main Bhasma Aarti ke liye aya tha, kaafi dur se aana padhta tha. Par iss bar lag raha hai Mahakal ki god se hi uthke ja rahe hain. (When I came for the Bhasma Aarti the last time, I had to travel from quite far. But this time, it feels like we're going straight from the very lap of Mahakal.)”

He continued, "Yeh bahut special aarti hai jo subhey ke 4 baje shuru hoti hai. Kya energy hai, kya divinity hai. Mahakal mandir ki mahanta pure desh-videsh mein hai. Desh ka dil bolte hain Madhya Pradesh ko.﻿ (This is a very special aarti that begins at 4 in the morning. The energy and divinity are incredible. The greatness of the Mahakal temple is known across the country and abroad. Madhya Pradesh is often called the heart of India.)"

About Jubin Nautiyal's Tour

NDTV Good Times will mount Jubin Nautiyal's 10-city India tour.

Audiences will experience the full, live force of the songs that have defined modern Indian romance and longing-from Lut Gaye, Raataan Lambiyan, and Humnava Mere to much-loved favourites such as Tum Hi Aana, Barbaad, Dil Galti Kar Baitha, Humma, and more.

The tour maps a rhythmic journey across India: starting December 14 in Indore, Lucknow on December 21, Kolkata on December 26, Mumbai on January 11, Bengaluru on January 18, Ahmedabad on January 30, Raipur on February 14, Chandigarh on February 21, Jaipur on February 28, culminating in Delhi NCR on March 22.

With this monumental pan-India tour, NDTV Good Times continues its journey to unite the country through culture and music, celebrating the artistic talent that truly resonates with every part of the nation. This experience is an invitation for audiences to create new collective memories. The ultimate musical experience with Jubin Nautiyal, indeed, awaits the nation.