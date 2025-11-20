NDTV Good Times Presents Jubin Nautiyal Live, The Voice That Moves India. Tour Begins December 14

Jubin Nautiyal's voice has been the companion to countless moments of love, longing, and healing for millions. His music is deeply woven into the fabric of India's personal and collective memories. The melodies that have defined a generation in a new India are now ready to explode into a massive, live experience across the nation.

NDTV Good Times will mount Jubin Nautiyal's first-ever, extensive pan-India tour. This is a monumental journey dedicated to bringing his unmatched sincerity and soulful performance to audiences who have lived, loved, and connected through his voice. The tour kicks off on December 14, 2025.

Audiences will feel the full, live force of the songs that have defined modern Indian romance and longing - from Lut Gaye,Raataan Lambiyan, and Humnava Mere to much loved favourites like Tum Hi Aana, Barbaad, Dil Galti Kar Baitha, Humma, and more.

This musical odyssey spans ten cities, promising unforgettable soulful experiences for fans in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow, Raipur, and Jaipur.

The tour maps a rhythmic journey across India: starting December 14 in Indore, Lucknow on December 21, Kolkata on December 26, Mumbai on January 11, Bengaluru on January 18, Ahmedabad on January 30, Raipur on February 14, Chandigarh on February 21, Jaipur on February 28, culminating in Delhi NCR on March 22.

Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV, said, "Jubin Nautiyal's voice holds a unique place in the hearts of millions; his music is truly the sound of modern India. This pan-India tour it is a commitment by NDTV Good Times to bring the country together through shared, unforgettable cultural moments. We are proud to host this experience, which promises to be the definitive musical journey of 2025."

With this monumental pan-India tour, NDTV Good Times continues its journey to unite the country through culture and music, celebrating the artistic talent that truly resonates with every part of the country. This experience is an invitation to audiences to create new, collective memories. The ultimate musical experience with Jubin Nautiyal, indeed, awaits the nation.

Tickets are available on District: https://www.district.in/events/jubin-nautiyal-india-tour-tour-ticket-booking