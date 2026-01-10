<i>The White Lotus Season 4</i> To Film In A 19th Century French Castle With Rs 1.7 Lakh Suites

The White Lotus fans will be rejoiced to know that the filming location of season 4 has been locked in. The first season was shot in Maui, Hawaii, the second in Sicily, Italy, and the third in Thailand. According to Variety, the fourth season will be shot in Saint-Tropez, France.

Since the show's theme revolves around wealthy people vacationing at luxury resorts while unravelling secrets, exposing dysfunctional relationships, and confronting class conflicts, the team could not have chosen a more appropriate location than Chateau de la Messardiere, a 19th-century French castle. Do you want more to add drama to a show? Shoot it in a French setting, as we have seen in Emily in Paris, too.

About Chateau de la Messardiere In Saint Tropez, France

Saint-Tropez is a stunning seaside resort town on the French Riviera (Cote d'Azur), and among them, Chateau de la Messardiere is one of the most sought-after destinations. In fact, if you head to check out the booking dates, you won't find any date before late April 2026.

It is a 19th-century castle, which was originally built as a wedding gift from Gabriel Dupuy d'Angeac, a rich cognac merchant, to his daughter, Louise Dupuy d'Angeac, and her husband, cavalry officer Henry Brisson de La Messardiere.

Over the years, its owners changed quite a few times, and it was even left deserted for years. Finally, the castle was restored in 1989 with the supervision of Jean-Claude Rochette, chief architect of France's Monuments Historiques.

What most people witness today is a luxurious stay, boasting a blend of Anglo-Moorish, Mediterranean, Oriental, Provencal, and Florentine styles. Its historic charm complements the lush Ramatuelle vineyards of Saint-Tropez.

However, the castle's latest journey only began in 2019 when it joined the Airelles Collection, a luxurious cluster of opulent palaces and stunning 5-star properties in the Alps, Saint-Tropez, Versailles, and Provence. After renovations and equipping the space with modern amenities, it again opened its gates for guests in July 2021.

Cost Of Staying In Chateau de la Messardiere In Saint-Tropez, France

Staying at a castle or a palace today feels like luxury. Such properties around the world have been renovated to cater to people from all walks of life. Chateau de la Messardiere is no different. Surrounded by lush greenery, it features restaurants, pools, a kids' club, a boutique, a spa centre, a sports club, and grand spaces for hosting private events and weddings. Not to mention beach access by Rolls-Royce transfer.

Here is how much it costs to stay at a historic castle like Chateau de la Messardiere,

Deluxe Poolside Room - EUR 1,450 (Rs 1.5 lakh)

Junior Suite Chateau - EUR 1,700 (Rs 1.7 lakh)

Junior Suite Jardin - EUR 1,860 (Rs 1.9 lakh)

Junior Suite Plunge Pool - EUR 2,400 (Rs 2.5 lakh)

Junior Suite Belvedere - EUR 2,600 (Rs 2.7 lakh)

Junior Suite Pampelonne - EUR 2,831 (Rs 2.9 lakh)

Riviera Suite - EUR 3,033 (Rs 3.1 lakh)

Terrace Suite - EUR 3,100 (Rs 3.2 lakh)

Prestige Suite - EUR 5,300 (Rs 5.5 lakh)

Two Bedroom Suite - EUR 6,300 (Rs 6.6 lakh)

Suite Louise - EUR 6,700 (Rs 7 lakh)

Suite Gabrielle - EUR 6,700 (Rs 7 lakh)

4 Bedroom Residence - EUR 18,000 (Rs 18.8 lakh)

Bastide 4 Bedrooms - EUR 20,900 (Rs 21.9 lakh)

The kind of premise that The White Lotus, Chateau de la Messardiere seems like the right spot for all the awaited drama to unfold. When dark comedy is served on the side of mesmerising views, the story writes itself. Filming of season four is expected to begin at the end of April 2026 and culminate around the end of October 2026, according to Variety.

