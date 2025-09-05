<i>The White Lotus Season 4</i> To Be Shot At This France Hotel Where A Room Costs Rs 8.24 Lakh Per Night

Imagine a century-old Riviera palace that has hosted everyone from Picasso doodling in its guestbook to Elizabeth Taylor sipping rose by its gardens, and now will roll out the red carpet for HBO's The White Lotus Season 4.

The Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons property perched at the tip of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula, has built its reputation as both a luxury retreat and a familiar presence in film and celebrity circles.

A Place With History

Opened in 1908 and managed by Four Seasons since 2015, the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat is framed by 17 acres (around 14 acres in its earlier days) of gardens designed by French landscape architect Jean Mus.

From the clifftop, the Mediterranean stretches from Nice to Monaco, offering sweeping sea views that look too cinematic to be real. King Leopold II of Belgium was a regular visitor, Somerset Maugham strolled in for drinks, and stars from Charlie Chaplin to Paul McCartney have called it a retreat.

The hotel's aura is equal parts nostalgia and modern reinvention: its 2009 refurbishment by Pierre-Yves Rochon swapped old-world heaviness for bright, contemporary Riviera chic.

Think pristine white rooms, marble staircases, a vintage glass elevator and botanical themes woven throughout the spa.

French Riviera's Crown Jewel

Hollywood has loved this hotel long before The White Lotus scouted it.

Its cinematic allure first impressed audiences in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988), where Michael Caine and Steve Martin sparred as rival conmen against the backdrop of the Riviera's most glamorous palace.

Decades later, Netflix's Emily in Paris (Season 2) brought the hotel to a new generation, with its infinity pool and manicured gardens becoming Instagram sensations overnight.

A still from Emily In Paris 2

Now, HBO's Emmy-winning The White Lotus has chosen the property for its upcoming fourth season.

Elegance Wrapped In Pale Earth Tones

The hotel offers 74 rooms and suites, blending parquet floors, classic 1940s-50s Riviera lines, and earthy tones with splashes of jade and turquoise.

Art reproductions from local legends like Matisse and Chagall hang on the walls, grounding the decor in the region's artistic heritage.

Palace Sea-View Suite: A vision of luxury, this room costs around Rs 7,40,979 per night. Add breakfast, and it climbs to Rs 7,54,330.

Les Terrasses du Cap Rooms & Suites: Among the priciest options, at Rs 8,11,329 per night (or Rs 8,24,680 with breakfast).

Suite 306, with its terrace overlooking the Mediterranean, is particularly sought after.

At the Grand-Hotel, service is an art form. The concierge can arrange everything from a spin in a vintage Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider to boat trips to Cannes or the Italian Riviera. Smooth, discreet, and indulgent, the staff is as much a draw as the scenery.

Dining Like Royalty

Michelin-starred chef Yoric Tieche leads the resort's three restaurants: the poolside Club Dauphin, the patio restaurant La Veranda, and the gastronomic temple Le Cap. His menus lean on Provencal tradition, reinvented with modern flair.

Expect scorpionfish in a bouillabaisse sea of baby vegetables, Swiss chard tart with summer truffles, and award-winning pastry chef Florent Margaillan's spin on the tarte Tropezienne-filled with orange-blossom cream and pistachios.

Breakfast is not complimentary but famously indulgent, with cakes, crepes, smoked salmon and hot dishes designed to carry you well past lunch.

The Pool That Broke Instagram

Club Dauphin, built in 1939 and accessed via a glass funicular, is home to the legendary 33-metre heated seawater infinity pool.

Overlooking the rocky Riviera coastline, it remains one of Europe's most glamorous beach clubs. Private cabanas, complete with dressing rooms, safes, and full waiter service, are available for rent-ranging from half-day indulgences to full-season bookings.

For a quieter experience, the coastal path leading from the hotel offers a way to explore Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on foot, with detours down rocky steps to the sea.

Spa And Wellness

The spa is as much about the setting as the treatments. Signature offerings include "The Gardens of the Cap" facial by Swiss brand Dr Burgener, blending roses, lavender, lemon, and honey plucked from the hotel's gardens into an anti-ageing therapy.

Treatments by eco-luxe Sodashi and French holistic brand Biologique Recherche round out the experience.

Hidden tunnels connect rooms to the spa for guests who prefer discretion, perfect for Hollywood stars or, soon, The White Lotus characters.

Exploring The Neighbourhood

Ferrat's charm lies in its blend of tranquillity and Riviera dazzle. The coastal path outside the hotel winds around the peninsula, with rocky trails dipping into the sea. A quick drive leads to Beaulieu-sur-Mer's chic cafes, while Monaco is a must for those craving nightlife.

For beach lovers, the nearby Paloma Beach is a turquoise cove with a superb restaurant serving freshly grilled local catch.

Worth The Hype?

Absolutely. The Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat has never needed a television series to stay relevant, but with its history, Michelin-level cuisine and impossibly photogenic pool, it continues to hold its place as a classic retreat on the Mediterranean.