"I Can't Start Freezing My Face", Aimee Lou Wood Talks About How She Can Never Get Botox

People are going crazy over The White Lotus season 3, and all thanks to the appealing storyline and the cast. Aimee Lou Wood, who played Chelsea this season, is getting a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of the girlie in love with an emotionally unavailable man. But apart from her commendable acting skills, she is getting a lot of attention for another unreasonable thing, which is not getting any cosmetic procedure done on her face. In a recent Vogue podcast, the star addressed the topic and expressed her opinion.

Also Read: Jane Dipika Garrett, Miss Universe's First Plus Size Contestant Who Now Models In New York

"I saw these women yesterday; it was these women who do Botox. We were talking about how it's obvious I haven't had it. People can do whatever they want, but for me, because you know a lot of my career relies on these facial expressions. So I can't start freezing my face; it needs to move," she added.

"Sometimes it moves too much. A lot of people, they do that very still acting, and everything's kind of mumbled, and they look really, like, hot and cool," she said. But when it comes to still acting, she thinks she won't be able to do it. "Even when I think I am doing it, I am not doing it."

The star also received a lot of hate for her teeth; addressing them, she added more depth to her character and how she never planned on getting them "fixed".

In another interview, where she spoke about her teeth, she said, "I can't believe the impact my teeth are having. Americans can't get over them. Even the way White Lotus fans are talking about me and my teeth – that I don't have veneers or Botox – it feels a bit rebellious."

She feels she has done enough talking about her teeth. "Can I talk about my character? Why am I talking about gynashers? It's like now I am just a pair of front teeth." She further continued , "It does feel a bit weird that the thing I got bullied for is now the thing that everyone's like, 'Woo! It's still the thing that's defining me."

Also Read: Dia Mirza On How Lara Dutta "Opened Her Heart" And Apartment To Her During Their Miss Universe Days