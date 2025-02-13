BLACKPINK's Lisa Rocks A Sculptural Dress For <i>The White Lotus</i> Premiere In Bangkok

BLACKPINK's Lisa is on a promotional spree for The White Lotus season 3 which marks her acting debut. The K-pop star arrived at the web show's premiere in a stunning sculptural dress.

Lisa turned heads in a Schiaparelli gown from the label's autumn/winter '24/'25 collection. The figure-hugging number had a mix of texture, mesh and boldness. The dress creates an illusion with black and mesh inserts. The complexity of the dress is brought by the ruched, pleats of the white skirt that accentuates the slender physique of the star. She styled it with statement earrings, a cuff bracelet and a metallic clutch.

Her brilliantly executed beauty look were the perfect finishing touches. The K-pop star's eyes were defined with a sleek fox-eye style eyeliner, frosted eyeshadow, rosy pink cheeks and plump mauve lips. While the main focus of her hairstyle were her bouncy, face-framing bangs, she styled the rest of her hair in a chic half-updo in soft waves.

In light of the method dressing trend, Lisa transformed in a beautiful flower in an ombre corset dress with pearl adornments from Miss Sohee. The scalloped petal waistline was the highlight of this dress that elegantly makes this dress distinctive from the rest of the corset gowns we have seen so far.

Lisa's fairytale-like gown was paired minimal accessories - pearl rings and diamond studs. Her makeup palette leaned heavily on the clean-girl aesthetic. Rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips to bring it all together.

With her upcoming debut, we're excited to see what more in store Lisa will bring to us.