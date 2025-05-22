BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns In A Sunset-Hued Yellow And White Gown At The Bvlgari Event

K-pop group BLACKPINK's member Lisa is leaving no chance to stun the social media audience with her back-to-back glamorous looks. Recently, the singer attended the Bvlgari event in Italy, looking like a goddess.

The rapper picked a yellow and white gown from the shelves of Krikor Jabotian. The outfit featured a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline, in a bold yellow colour. It extended into a fitted white body accented with appliqués. The understated bodice came with detailed embroidery in the middle, contrasting beautifully with the bright yellow appliqué. This section emphasized the waist and added a delicate and feminine touch to the ensemble.

Lisa elevated the outfit further with a selection of Bvlgari jewels. The diva wore a diamond Serpenti necklace and bracelet that she paired with a yellow diamond ring. For her makeup, Lisa opted for a smooth base and light blush. She went minimal with subtle eyeshadow and defined eyeliner. The nude lip gloss perfectly complemented the whole look. Lisa tied her hair in a half-up, half-down hairdo.

Lisa always makes sure to make heads turn with her impeccable style. In another look, the singer attended the White Lotus premiere in a Schiaparelli gown from the label's autumn/winter '24/'25 collection.

The figure-hugging number had a mix of texture, mesh and boldness, which created an illusion with black and mesh inserts. The complexity of the dress is brought by the ruched pleats of the white skirt that accentuated her slender physique. Lisa styled her outfit with statement earrings, a cuff bracelet and a metallic clutch.

She brilliantly executed her beauty look with a sleek fox-eye style eyeliner, frosted eyeshadow, rosy pink cheeks and plump mauve lips. For hairstyle, she opted for a chic half-updo in soft waves.

Be it glam or subtle style, count on BLACKPINK Lisa for all your fashion inspiration.