In An Embroidered Jacket And Micro Shorts, Blackpink's Lisa Steals The Louis Vuitton PFW 2024 Show

In An Embroidered Jacket And Shorts, Blackpink's Lisa Steals The PFW Show

BLACKPINK rapper Lisa is thriving in her Louis Vuitton era. After sending Swifties into a tizzy with an unexpected appearance at Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour in Singapore, she made a surprise appearance on the final day of Paris Fashion Week 2024. The Thai rapper attended Louis Vuitton's Fall Winter presentation. For the big event, she picked a beige jacket adorned with multicolour floral embroidery. The elaborate gold threadwork added a gleam to her jacket with a high neckline. She styled her long jacket with a pristine white crop top with tie-up detailing around her neck. She paired the multicolour jacket with leather micro shorts. A pair of sheer thigh-high stockings brought her outfit together and rounded it off with pointed heels. Lisa left her longline jacket unbuttoned, allowing her white crop top and pendant necklace underneath to steal focus. Lisa's monogram gold clutch by Louis Vuitton turned out to be the highlight of her look.

Lisa attended Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore. She made an appearance in an all-black look, wearing a high-waist leather skirt with a matching top. The high-waist skirt featured contrasting silver zip detailing. She styled it with a full-sleeved mesh top that gave a sneak peek at her matching bralette. She tucked the round neck top inside her skirt. A pair of platform-heeled ankle-length boots were her final touch. Don't miss out on her contrasting denim bag.

For one of her recent outings, Lisa picked an asymmetrical dress from the shelves of Louis Vuitton. The multicoloured outfit featured a mock neckline and front button detailing. The printed outfit highlighted a thigh-high risqué slit. She paired her outfit with Louis Vuitton's bi-colour circular sling. Yet again she left her silky tresses open.

We can't wait for Lisa's upcoming outings so that we can get a glimpse of her next LV pick.

