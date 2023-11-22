Blackpink's Modern Day Princess Style At Buckingham Palace Is A Royal Fashion Delight

After turning out to be one of the buzziest headliners at Coachella 2023, K-pop group Blackpink turned heads when they arrived at Buckingham Palace. K-pop has certainly made a mark in the international market with its hit-filled sets but this international crossover was definitely not on our list. In honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a dinner at Buckingham Palace and music royalty, Blackpink was in attendance too. Members of the group, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose looked like modern day princesses in their fits. Of course, matching fashion is a given when this gang makes a group appearance.

Their royal-ready take on fashion was served with the most delightful gowns. First up was Jisoo who played it safe with a monochrome black gown that was accentuated with puffed sleeves and crinkled detailing. Her matching black handbag perfectly completed her look.

Another one to hop onto the black bandwagon was Rose who looked elegant as ever in a figure-grazing strapless gown. From the sweetheart neckline to the flattering fit, her style was remarkable. Her blonde tresses added an alluring element to the overall attire.

Looking like she is straight out of fashion heaven, Lisa went the maximal route to ace her princess-like vibe in an embellished blue gown. The floor-length number came with a cape structure that added more poise to her style.

In all her glory, Jennie aced elegance at its best in a pristine white floor-sweeping gown. The off-shoulder style perfectly suited the flattering fit of the number. Her silver embellished clutch was a perfect match for the look.

Blackpink in gowns at Buckingham Palace was a fashion sight we didn't know we needed