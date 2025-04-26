BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns In A Bold Snakeskin Look For New Music Collab With Maroon 5

The collaboration between BLACKPINK's Lisa with American band Maroon 5 has the internet buzzing with excitement. Maroon 5 announced their upcoming single Priceless featuring Lisa. The band dropped a fun teaser video that showed her vibing with their lead singer, Adam Levine. While the two looked absolutely cheerful and full of energy in the clip, it was Lisa's adorable and super stylish outfit that grabbed all the attention.

Lisa wore an little black and white number that hugged her figure like an absolute dream. The outfit looked straight out of a fashion lover's dream closet. The dress featured a trendy asymmetrical neckline- the kind of detail that instantly makes a look stand out. It was a one-arm dress with an attached glove on one side and Lisa added a matching above-elbow glove on the other arm. The short hemline of the dress showed off Lisa's well-toned legs, making the outfit a banger. Plus, the ruched detailing all over the fabric made the dress look extra luxe and stylish.

For accessories, Lisa kept it sharp and minimal. She wore a pair of classic black heels that matched perfectly with the vibe of her outfit. Her hairdo was a total show-stealer. Lisa styled her blonde tresses in soft, bouncy curls, flowing down her shoulders.

Lisa's makeup was just as flawless. She went for glossy pink lips, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks and subtle contouring.

On the other hand, Adam Levine kept it classic and timeless in an all-black ensemble. He wore a black blazer, matching trousers and a black shirt underneath that made him look dashing.

The teaser has already sent fans into a frenzy. We honestly cannot wait to see what Priceless has in store when it officially drops.