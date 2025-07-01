BLACKPINK's Lisa Is Having This Much Fun In Japan Despite An Ear Injury

BLACKPINK's Lisa has jetted off to Japan. The singer-actress is making the most of her time at the destination. On Monday, the K-pop icon uploaded a carousel of pictures and a video on Instagram highlighting her recent activities in the Land of the Rising Sun.

In the first couple of photos, Lisa was seen standing beside a vending machine. The 28-year-old picked out a fitted top featuring a knotted element around the neckline and a bold cut-out just below it. She teamed the basic yet edgy number with a matching pleated skirt. The low-waist silhouette came with ruffles at the hem, adding to the allure.

Lisa sealed her easy-breezy style statement with a pair of rimless transparent glasses. In terms of accessories, she opted for a delicate star-shaped pendant and tiny diamond-encrusted studs. A quirky, multi-coloured bangle on one hand and a layered bracelet on the other rounded off her feisty jewellery game. Lisa sealed her minimal glam with pin-straight blonde loose tresses.

Next, Lisa flaunted her luxurious Louis Vuitton denim bag, adorned with cherry motifs and gold monograms all over. There remains no doubt that Lisa is a woman with exquisite taste, as it was she who started the now-viral Labubu doll trend.

From relishing delicious dishes with her friend to roaming the bustling streets in Japan, Lisa's travel itinerary screamed good vibes. Her gorgeous mirror selfies and charismatic solo shots made it to the album as well.

Lisa, however, sparked concern among fans after one video on the gallery showed her having an ear bleed. She did not share any additional information about the injury. Ditching a fancy caption, Lisa simply added a bandaged red heart and cherry emoji.

Hoping that Lisa recovers soon, we eagerly wish to witness all her adventures in Japan.