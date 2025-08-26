Kriti Sanon's Saint-Tropez Throwback Is A Guide To Your Next Vacation. 5 Things To Do Here

The French Riviera's picturesque town, Saint-Tropez, has long been a favourite among celebrities and travellers alike. Actress Kriti Sanon recently shared some captivating throwback moments from her visit to this charming destination on Instagram. She was joined by her sister Nupur and a group of friends on this trip.

The video featured Kriti Sanon living her summer dream aboard yachts and jet skis. From vibrant swimwear to Mediterranean sunsets, her vacation diary brimmed with serene escapes and spirited style.

The actress spent some time sightseeing and relaxing on sunbeds. There were also glimpses of her enjoying water sports and partying with her friends. The side note read, "Mentally still here..#Throwback."

5 Things You Can Do During Your Time In Saint-Tropez:

1. Wander through the Old Port: As the historical and modern heart of the town, the Old Port is where you can experience the iconic Saint-Tropez scene. Stroll along the bustling quays to see a remarkable armada of superyachts, or take a seat at one of the port's many vibrant cafes and watch the world go by.

2. Relax on Pampelonne Beach: This 5-kilometre stretch of sand in the nearby town of Ramatuelle is the most famous beach in the area. It also has exclusive beach clubs and places offering a full range of watersports.

3. Explore the Citadelle de Saint-Tropez: Overlooking the town, this 17th-century fortress offers panoramic views of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez. Inside the citadel's walls, you will find the Musée d'Histoire Maritime, which tells the story of the town's seafaring past.

4. Shop the market at Place des Lices: On Tuesday and Saturday mornings, this square transforms into a bustling Provençal market filled with local flavour. You can browse stalls for regional products, including fruits, vegetables, cheeses and flowers.

5. Walk the old town and museum hop: Saint-Tropez's old town is a charming maze of winding cobblestone streets. Explore this former fishing quarter with its colourful facades and elegant boutiques. The Annonciade Museum in the area features an impressive collection of post-impressionist art by artists who frequented Saint-Tropez.