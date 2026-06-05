Anurag Kashyap's <i>Bandar</i> Given After 1 pm Screenings Across Many Multiplexes Amid Stiff Competition

Anurag Kashyap's Bandar releases in theatres today, with most multiplexes scheduling shows after 1 pm as the first show of the day amid many releases. The makers envisioned a strategic rollout across various multiplex chains in the country to ensure a longer theatrical run. Moreover, Bandar is competing with a slew of releases in Hindi, English and regional languages.

What's the Bandar release strategy?

As per reports, the makers wanted 3–4 shows on 5 screens after 1 pm, aiming to release the film on 500–600 screens in India.

According to their wishes, the programming heads of multiplex chains allotted the film 1 pm shows in most chains. There are exceptions, however: early-morning shows were allotted in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Trade analyst's take on Bandar release

Speaking to NDTV, Yusuf Sheikh, trade analyst and founder of Janta Cinema, said Bandar was aimed at a niche audience.

"The makers of Bandar were seeking a limited release aimed at a targeted audience. However, the film ended up getting fewer screens than they had anticipated because of the unusually high number of releases this week.

"Additionally, the Marathi film Deool Band 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, collecting around ₹50 crore in just two weeks. As a result, multiplex owners decided to increase its screen count, which further reduced the availability of screens for other releases, including Bandar," Sheikh told NDTV.

The competition

On June 4, Ram Charan's big‑ticket Telugu film Peddi released nationwide, smashing the box office with a ₹100 crore worldwide collection.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's fourth collaboration Hai Jawani Toh Isha Hona Hai released in theatres today after the Bombay High Court rejected a stay plea.

In English, He‑Man: Masters of the Universe also hit theatres today. Meanwhile, Curry Barker's Obsession emerged as a sleeper hit, captivating cinegoers with its powerful content.

About Bandar

Apart from Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi, Bandar also features Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles.

The screenplay was written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed titles such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.