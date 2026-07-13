Video: US Strikes Iranian Submarine Centre Using Sea Drones For First Time

US forces have struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran, the CENTCOM said on Monday.

The targets were attacked on Sunday using multiple drones, the Central Command said in a post on X.

"Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran," the post read.

The strikes come at a time the US and Iran are exchanging fresh attacks on each other, with Washington hitting various parts of Iran. Tehran, in response, has been attacking US bases in surrounding Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Oman.

Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels carried out the strike at the crucial Bandar Abbas port. This was the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations.

"Last night's strikes degraded Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial shipping."

This comes hours after the US military said it struck dozens of sites on Monday, including air defence systems, radar sites, missile and drone equipment, and small boats.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said "we're taking over the Strait of Hormuz," a day after announcing that "we bombed the hell out of them."

Following the initial announcements in an interview with Fox, Trump said on Truth Social that the US will charge a 20 per cent fee on all cargo ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

"The USA will be, from this point forward, known as "THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT," but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World," Trump said, adding that the process to facilitate this will begin immediately.

Denying Iranian claims that the key strait was closed, the US President claimed that "the Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran."

The recent US-Iran strikes have left the interim deal signed in June in jeopardy. US strikes killed two people on Monday in southwestern Iran in an oil-producing region near Kuwait and Iraq, the Iranian Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported. Meanwhile, Iran fired "warning shots" at two ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported.

The latest exchange of fire was sparked by an Iranian attack on a container ship on Sunday in the Strait of Hormuz.