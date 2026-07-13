<i>Lagaan</i> Actor Rachell Shelley Reunites With Aamir Khan As Film Celebrates Silver Jubilee In London

Lagaan actor Rachel Shelley shared a series of Instagram pictures with Aamir Khan as the star's production company celebrated the film's silver jubilee at the Indian Film Festival London. In one picture, Aamir Khan is seen delivering a speech. In others, Aamir and Rachel are all smiles.

Rachel wrote in the caption, "#lagaan25years. Thank you @aamirkhanproductions for a glorious Sunday morning celebration @bfifilmacademy @imaxuk #IndianFilmFestivalLondon"

This is not the first time Rachel Shelley has shared a post celebrating Lagaan's 25th anniversary.

Last month, she shared a video message on her social media feed.

Reflecting on her journey with Lagaan, Shelley said the memories of the film continue to stay with her even after all these years.

"Sometimes I feel like it was just yesterday," she said. "And other times, it feels like another lifetime ago."

The actor also credited viewers for keeping the film alive over the years. Recalling the love that Lagaan has received across generations and countries, Shelley said audiences have played an equally important role in the film's legacy.

"I have to say that I feel that, as the cast and crew, we make the film," she explained. "But the audience, by watching it, by giving it so much love and support over the years, you're the ones who complete the film."

"It's with me every day," she noted. "It's informed every piece of work I have ever done since."

About Lagaan

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan was released in 2001 and went on to become one of India's most acclaimed films. Set during the British Raj in 1893, the story follows the residents of a drought-hit village who challenge their British rulers to a game of cricket in a bid to escape crushing taxes.

Aamir Khan played the role of Bhuvan, while Rachel Shelley portrayed Elizabeth Russell, the compassionate sister of British officer Captain Andrew Russell, played by Paul Blackthorne. In one of the film's most memorable storylines, Elizabeth secretly teaches the villagers the game of cricket, helping them prepare for the high-stakes match.