Who Are Colonial Cousins, Whose Vinyl Album PM Modi Gifted To Australia's PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently presented Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a vinyl edition of Colonial Cousins, the iconic album by the Indian fusion duo Hariharan and Leslee Lewis, during his visit to Australia. The gift was part of a cultural exchange that also included Indian artisanal products and was intended to showcase India's rich artistic heritage.



The choice of the album was particularly significant, as Colonial Cousins is widely regarded as one of the most influential fusion music projects in modern Indian music.

All About Colonial Cousins

Colonial Cousins was formed by celebrated singer Hariharan and composer-singer Leslee Lewis in the early 1990s. The pair came together with a unique vision: to blend Indian classical traditions with contemporary Western pop, rock, and acoustic music.

Hariharan, already an acclaimed ghazal and playback singer, brought his deep grounding in Hindustani and Carnatic music, while Lewis contributed his expertise in Western pop and production. Their contrasting musical backgrounds helped create a distinctive fusion that appealed to listeners across generations.

The Landmark 1996 Album

The duo shot to fame with their self-titled debut album, Colonial Cousins, released in 1996. The record featured popular tracks such as Krishna, Indian Rain, Sa Ni Dha Pa, and Teri Meri Aankhon Mein. Combining Indian ragas with Western instrumentation, the album became a massive commercial success and helped define India's independent pop music movement in the 1990s.

It also earned the duo international recognition, including the MTV Asia Viewers' Choice Award and the Billboard Viewers' Choice Award, making Colonial Cousins one of the first Indian music acts to gain significant global attention.

A Pioneer Of Musical Fusion

What made Colonial Cousins stand out was its seamless blending of East and West. Songs often began with traditional Indian classical vocals before transitioning into modern pop and rock arrangements. This fusion style opened new possibilities for Indian musicians and inspired a generation of artists to experiment beyond conventional genres.

The duo's influence extended beyond their debut album. They later released projects including The Way We Do It (1998), Aatma (2001) and Once More (2012). Over the years, Hariharan and Lewis also reunited for live performances and special musical projects, reaffirming the enduring popularity of their music.



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