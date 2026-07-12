Premium Coffee, Colonial Cousins Vinyl: What PM Modi Gifted Australia's PM

As part of his official visit to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a selection of gifts that showcased India's rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions and agricultural excellence.

One of the gifts, a Indian Premium Coffee Box, showcases the diversity of coffee grown across India's major coffee-producing regions. It features carefully selected varieties with distinct flavour profiles shaped by differences in geography, altitude and processing techniques, including washed, natural and honey methods.

The collection reflects the evolution of India's coffee industry, highlighting its growing emphasis on quality, sustainability and value addition. It also recognises the work of Indian coffee growers, processors and roasters in producing premium coffees while promoting environmentally responsible cultivation practices.

PM Modi also presented Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a vinyl edition of the iconic Colonial Cousins album, celebrating one of the most influential collaborations in contemporary Indian music.

Released in the 1990s, the album brought together Hariharan and Leslie Lewis, blending Indian classical music with Western pop, rock and acoustic influences to create a distinctive sound that resonated with audiences across generations.

The vinyl edition serves as both a collector's item and a tribute to India's rich musical heritage, celebrating a landmark fusion of traditional Indian music and global contemporary styles.