Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> To Arrive 'Uncut' In UK Cinemas On July 24

The UK distributor of Jana Nayagan, Ahimsa Entertainment, has confirmed that the film will be released in British cinemas in its uncut version. The announcement was made on X on Sunday.

Sharing the update, Ahimsa Entertainment wrote, "THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY. #JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 - uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time."

Jana Nayagan Gets An 'A' Certificate In India

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an A certificate. According to the certification document, Jana Nayagan has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours and 3 minutes) and was certified on July 9.

Full List Of Edits Censor Board Demanded For Jana Nayagan

The CBFC has suggested 12 modifications before the film's theatrical release.

As per the certificate, the visuals in which Dr BR Ambedkar appears on the cover of a book have been modified. A dialogue referring to "Ambedkar... to... TVK sattam" has been replaced, while the use of "TVK" in both the audio and video has been muted and modified.

The board also ordered the deletion of visuals featuring the Indian national flag in one sequence. The words "Bhagavathan" and "Ranganathar" have been muted, along with "Thevidiya Paiya" and "Oththa".

Another modification requires the removal of the word "OM" wherever it is used in a dialogue explaining Operation Meluha. In the same sequence, a dialogue referring to the hanging of Saddam Hussein has also been muted or replaced.

The CBFC further directed the makers to remove and replace a visual in which a District Collector's office badge is shown being rolled down disrespectfully. It also asked for the entire dialogue beginning with "Ponnoda... kuduthu vachirukkanu, Udambu erukkunu" to be muted.

Another dialogue containing the words "India en kalla vizha vaikaren" has also been muted. A child-burning visual has been deleted and replaced, while the word "Siluvailla" has been muted.

Finally, the CBFC instructed the makers to replace the name "Sheela Rani" wherever it appears in the film.

In total, the board ordered 20 seconds of deletions and 10 seconds of replacements, with the film's final runtime remaining unchanged at 183 minutes and 11 seconds.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

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