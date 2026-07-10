Headmaster Suspended After Vijay's Karur Speech Streamed Live In School

The Tamil Nadu government has suspended the headmistress of a Panchayat Union Middle School in Karur after she allegedly live-streamed Chief Minister Vijay's Karur event for students during class hours.

The action came after a video went viral on social media showing students in uniform watching the Chief Minister's speech on a classroom projector.

Following the backlash, School Education Minister Raj Mohan clarified that the live streaming was the headmistress's unilateral decision.

"I ordered an inquiry as soon as I learnt about the incident. The live streaming was found to be the headmistress's unilateral decision. She is being placed under suspension. Another similar incident is also under inquiry. There is no place for politics in schools," Raj Mohan said in a post on X.

The suspension order, issued by the District Educational Officer (Elementary), Karur, cites grave charges, negligence of duty and violation of the School Education Department's circular issued on July 9. It places Headmistress S Malliga under suspension with immediate effect pending further inquiry.

The incident comes amid recent controversies over TVK functionaries entering school campuses to celebrate Chief Minister Vijay's birthday. A PIL filed by a DMK advocate is also pending before the Madras High Court, which has sought the Tamil Nadu government's response.

Meanwhile, the School Education Minister has reiterated that educational institutions must remain free from political activities.

"Educational institutions are not showpieces. They are not platforms for politics. They are knowledge centres that shape the next generation. Henceforth, no one will be allowed to enter school campuses unnecessarily. Except for official government events, birthday celebrations or any other non-government functions will not be permitted on school premises. No political party representatives or members of private organisations will be allowed to interact directly with students," the minister said.