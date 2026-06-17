Why <i>The Mummy's</i> Evil Imhotep Is The Internet's Favourite Villain Again In Vijay Deverakonda's <i>Ranabaali</i>

Foreign actors making a mark in Indian cinema is no surprise. Over the years we've had many - to name a few - Rachel Shelley as Elizabeth Russell, who put up a convincing portrayal of the empathetic British officer's sister in Lagaan (2001), and a brisk glimpse of Sylvester Stallone in a cameo in Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Kambakkht Ishq (2001). There have been several such instances.

We're revisiting these moments because South African actor Arnold Vosloo, who garnered a massive fanbase as the cursed high priest Imhotep in The Mummy, is making his much‑anticipated Indian debut in Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna‑led period drama Ranabaali. The excitement is off the charts.

Arnold Vosloo's poster for Ranabaali, helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, was recently unveiled, and the menacing vibe has already caught the internet's attention. Back in his element as a ruthless antagonist, he will play British officer Sir Theodore Hector, also known as the Demon of Drought, and have an epic face‑off with Vijay Deverakonda.

Set against the backdrop of 1854-58, the plot highlights a series of historical events during the height of British colonial rule.

The internet - and generations who remember him, as well as those discovering him amid the recent frenzy over his Indian debut - recall how he struck like lightning in The Mummy franchise. It's a piece of 'history' worth revisiting.

The Mummy Mania

To jog your memory, Arnold Vosloo's status as an international star was solidified by his breakthrough performance as the ancient Egyptian priest Imhotep in The Mummy (1999) and its sequel, The Mummy Returns (2001).

He was a horrifying sight, but also carried an image of fascination for audiences. The dubbed versions on television cemented his indelible legacy for a whole new generation of viewers.

The story of Imhotep is of an entity who pays a heavy price for assassinating the Pharaoh and is thus cursed to a living death. But the tale runs deeper: his aim was to resurrect his lover, Anck‑su‑namun.

To the world he might appear a mindless monster who survives by terrifying humans and feeding off their flesh. Yet behind the pain‑laden eyes is a tragic, obsessive lover. The grey character resonated with Indian audiences who appreciate layered villains, and Arnold Vosloo became a pop‑culture phenomenon in 1990s-2000s Hollywood. His image seeped into the subconscious of Indian viewers, making it deeply nostalgic.

It goes without saying that The Mummy franchise gave a massive boost to Vosloo as a charismatic antagonist and a much‑revered Hollywood villain.

The Rise Of Arnold Vosloo

There are two distinct phases marking Arnold Vosloo's rise as a bankable Hollywood star.

Before donning Imhotep's garb, he earned renown as an award‑winning stage actor in South Africa in the late 1970s and 1980s.

He has an impressive catalogue of South African films such as Boetie Gaan Border Toe! (1984), Forgiveness (2004), and Silverton Siege (2022).

After moving to the US in the 1980s, he carved a niche with films such as Darkman II and Darkman III, followed by the action flick Hard Target.

He has also made a solid mark on television and streaming, with roles in Prime Video's neo‑noir detective series Bosch and the espionage thriller Jack Ryan.

He channelled his strength for intense villainous roles into an instantly iconic performance as terrorist mastermind Habib Marwan in the fourth season of 24.

Clearly there are no territories he hasn't covered, and now he's back with Ranabaali. It's easy to see why fans are eager to witness him in the zone that made him iconic once again.

Ranabaali is set to hit screens on September 11, 2026.

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