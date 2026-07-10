<i>Dhamaal 4</i> X Review: Internet Calls Ajay Devgn's Film 'Cringe', Thrashes 'Cheap' AI Visuals

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 opened in theatres on Friday, July 10, and early audience reactions on social media have been mixed.

While some viewers enjoyed the film's comic moments and Ajay Devgn's return to comedy, others criticised its humour and AI-generated visuals.

The Internet Reacts

The latest installment of the popular comedy franchise brings back Ajay Devgn alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi for another adventure centred around a treasure hunt.

Soon after the first shows, moviegoers took to X to share their opinions. A viewer praised the film saying, "Dhamaal4 is a masterfully executed revival of a beloved comedy legacy that proudly returns to its roots."

Another viewer described the film as a mixed experience, while praising Ajay Devgn's comic timing.

The film's technical execution also came under scrutiny. Take a look at the reactions:

Background

Besides the franchise's core cast of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, Dhamaal 4 also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

The film follows the group as they embark on a quest to find the "Treasure of Life."

However, their search soon turns into a string of chaotic situations and comic adventures, continuing the franchise's signature blend of slapstick humour and adventure.