<i>Dhamaal 4</i> X Review: Internet Calls Ajay Devgn's Film 'Cringe', Thrashes 'Cheap' AI Visuals

- Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 released on July 10 with mixed audience reactions on social media
- The film features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi in a treasure hunt adventure
- Viewers praised Ajay Devgn's comic timing and the film's return to classic comedy elements
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 opened in theatres on Friday, July 10, and early audience reactions on social media have been mixed.
While some viewers enjoyed the film's comic moments and Ajay Devgn's return to comedy, others criticised its humour and AI-generated visuals.
The Internet Reacts
The latest installment of the popular comedy franchise brings back Ajay Devgn alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi for another adventure centred around a treasure hunt.
Soon after the first shows, moviegoers took to X to share their opinions. A viewer praised the film saying, "Dhamaal4 is a masterfully executed revival of a beloved comedy legacy that proudly returns to its roots."
#Dhamaal4Review: NON-STOP LAUGHATHON— tere naina (@nainaverse) July 10, 2026
⭐⭐⭐🌟
The ultimate king of Bollywood slapstick is back, and it arrives with the force of a thunderbolt. #Dhamaal4 is a masterfully executed revival of a beloved comedy legacy that proudly returns to its roots.
Director Indra Kumar… pic.twitter.com/cVyMlkYDZj
Another viewer described the film as a mixed experience, while praising Ajay Devgn's comic timing.
The film's technical execution also came under scrutiny. Take a look at the reactions:
#Dhamaal4 Makers are too lazy using Cheap quality Ai to Show Back stoty montage 🤡🤮— KBV (@Kbv_GoodBoy) July 10, 2026
Instagr youtube creators make better than this 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/6UDhxSLJfh
#Dhamaal4 Interval Report :— Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) July 10, 2026
• Below-average first half. A few genuinely funny moments land well, but overall it's a disappointing ride so far.
• The screenplay lacks consistency, with several loopholes and flat stretches hurting the momentum.
• #RiteishDeshmukh and…
#Dhamaal4 Interval— Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) July 10, 2026
Snoozefest all the way. Let's admit, not everyone can be #AkshayKumar who can make even most stupid jokes worth laughing on.
There are actually several moments which could have worked but due to average execution and performance issues, it turns out to be…
— KBV (@Kbv_GoodBoy) July 10, 2026
And They are using Money Heist Bella Ciao Song As Funny Background Music #Dhamaal4 is total cringe👎 pic.twitter.com/TAHZIZmuY6
Background
Besides the franchise's core cast of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, Dhamaal 4 also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and others in pivotal roles.
The film follows the group as they embark on a quest to find the "Treasure of Life."
However, their search soon turns into a string of chaotic situations and comic adventures, continuing the franchise's signature blend of slapstick humour and adventure.