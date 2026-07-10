Govinda's Witty Reply To Sunita Ahuja's 'Would Shoot Him In The Chest' Comment: <i>"Maar Le Ab"</i>

Govinda is set to make a special appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa to support his wife, Sunita Ahuja, who has had a tough week on the reality show. A newly released promo shows the Bollywood star making a grand entry on the show.

The promo begins with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh welcoming Govinda on stage. Introduced as Hero No. 1, the actor makes a stylish entrance before greeting the hosts warmly.

The light-hearted exchange continued when Farah teased Govinda over one of Sunita's earlier remarks. Referring to a previous comment made by Sunita on the show, Farah asked, "Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?" (Why did you put out a contract to have him shot?)

Responding in his trademark humorous style, Govinda replied, "Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab." (I've even brought a bullet in my pocket. You said you wanted to shoot me in the chest, so go ahead and do it now.) Take a look at the promo here:

Sunita had earlier spoken about her marriage during the show's premiere episode. Addressing criticism over her comments on her relationship with Govinda, she admitted that the actor had affairs in the past but said she chose to stay because of her love for him.

She also referred to Govinda's accidental shooting incident, in which he injured himself in the knee, and joked, "Jab koi teesra aata hai toh aankhiyon se nahi, ghutnon pe goli maari jaati hai" (When a third person enters the picture, you don't aim for the eyes, you shoot them in the knees.)

When Farah reminded her that she had previously claimed she would have aimed for Govinda's chest if she had been the one behind the shooting, Sunita doubled down on the joke and said, "Nishana chookta nahi mera" (I never miss my target.)

About Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita have been married for nearly four decades and share two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Their daughter, Tina, stepped into the film industry with Second Hand Husband in 2015, while their son, Yashvardhan, is gearing up to launch his acting career.



Also Read: Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda's Extra-Marital Affairs On Lock Upp: "Tum Rok Sakte Ho Kisi Ko?"