Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda's Extra-Marital Affairs On <i>Lock Upp</i>: "<i>Tum Rok Sakte Ho Kisi Ko?</i>"

Sunita Ahuja, a contestant on Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's reality show Lock Upp, once again reacted to Govinda's extra‑marital affairs on the show. Sunita dominated headlines throughout the past year as she spoke about cheating in marriage on various platforms. During her stint on Lock Upp, Sunita said she lives for her kids and prioritises her privacy. She said that if she thinks about it too much, her diabetes will worsen.

What Sunita Said on the Show

During a conversation with co‑participant Shreya Kalra, Sunita talked about interviews in which she opened up about Govinda's infidelity.

Sunita said, “Hua toh abhi kya kar sakte hain... shuru se hi hua hain na lekin? Hero hain toh you can't say anything. Iss umar mein abhi sochunga toh diabetes aur badhega. Jaise chal raha hain chalne do.” (If it happened, what can I do now? It has been there since the beginning, right? He is a hero so you can't say anything. If I think about these things now, my diabetes will increase. Let things continue as they are.)

When Shreya asked, “Don't you feel sad?” Sunita replied, “It's fine. I live for my kids.”

Asked whether she thinks Govinda still continues to have affairs, the YouTube star said, “Tum rok sakte ho kisi ko? Main 24 ghante unke saamne baithi rahu? Samne wala bhi toh irritate ho jayga na? Main sochti hi nahi hoon.” (Can you stop someone? Shall I sit in front of him 24 hours a day? The other person would get irritated too. I don't even think about it.)

She added, “We have got two houses. Unke ghar mein unhe milne bahut log aatey hain na. Mere ghar mein mujhe privacy chahiye.” (Many people come to see him at his house. I need privacy in my own home.)

'Don't Want Govinda as a Husband'

In one of her interviews, Sunita said she wouldn't want a husband like Govinda, though she acknowledged him as a good son.

During an interview with Abhishek Vyas Insights, Sunita Ahuja reflected on her marriage: “I will say it again. Govinda is a good son, brother. But as a husband, what I want... I love going to parties, for dinners, on holidays, but he got so indulged in providing for his family that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself.”

Sunita added, “This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar — what have you seen in life? Nothing. I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. There's no point even regretting it now; I can't leave him now. It has been 40 years — even thinking about it would be a crime.”

Sunita Alleges, Govinda Replies

On different occasions throughout the past year, Sunita accused Govinda of having an extra‑marital affair. Govinda recently opened up and called it a “conspiracy” against him.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet would make him appear “weak” and contribute to the “problematic” image people were forming of him. Discussing what he believes is happening behind the scenes, the actor referred to a “big conspiracy” and claimed that even his loved ones are being “used” without realising it.

“What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy,” he said.

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut.