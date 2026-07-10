Watch: Priyanka Chopra Facetimes Nick Jonas At Wimbledon. Internet Approves

Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday and took a front-row seat for the women's singles semi-final between Karolina Muchova and Coco Gauff. What intrigued the Internet was Priyanka's FaceTime to Nick Jonas, giving him a tour of Wimbledon.

As Priyanka made her way to the stand, she was seen greeting actress Cynthia Erivo. After that, her attention was fixed on the match.

She was later seen pulling out her phone and FaceTiming her husband, giving him live updates on the match.

Priyanka reacted enthusiastically to the on-court action alongside guests including Lady Helen Taylor, actress Lily James, former Royal Ballet principal Darcey Bussell, actress Anna Maxwell Martin and broadcaster Emily Maitlis, among others.

The outing marked another Wimbledon appearance for Priyanka, who attended the match last year with Nick when they took their place in the Royal Box. The couple also enjoyed a day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2023. Priyanka made her solo Wimbledon debut in 2021, when she attended the women's singles final.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with director S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi, in which she will play Mandakini. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

She will also soon begin working on her next film with Orlando Bloom.