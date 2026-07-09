Akshay Kumar Expresses Concern Over Rajesh Sharma's Health: '<i>Jaldi Theek Ho Ja Yaar</i>'

Akshay Kumar has expressed concern for actor Rajesh Sharma after the latter was hospitalised following an insect bite during the shoot of his upcoming film Fauji. Taking to X on Thursday, the actor shared a heartfelt message for his long-time co-star, wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh's health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (Get well soon, friend! We're yet to sit and laugh together a lot more)," Akshay Kumar wrote alongside a picture of the two sharing a light-hearted moment on a film set.

Akshay Kumar And Rajesh Sharma Films Together

Akshay Kumar and Rajesh Sharma have worked together in several films over the years. They first shared screen space in Neeraj Pandey's 2013 heist thriller Special 26. They later appeared together in Shree Narayan Singh's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Raghava Lawrence's Laxmii (2020), Tinu Suresh Desai's Mission Raniganj (2023), and most recently in Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, released earlier this year.

Rajesh Sharma was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after suffering an insect bite while filming Fauji. Although his condition has shown some improvement, sources have said that the actor is still not out of danger and continues to remain under close medical observation.

Rajesh Sharma Health Update

According to sources, Rajesh Sharma's breathlessness is now under control, and his blood sugar levels have also stabilised. However, the actor is still being closely monitored, and doctors are expected to provide a clearer assessment of his condition soon. Only then will they be able to confirm whether he is out of danger.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata.

Over the years, he has been part of several acclaimed films, including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Special 26, BA Pass, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, India's Most Wanted and Bhooth Bangla.

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