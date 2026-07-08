Shilpa Shirodkar Recalls Almost Drowning While Filming For <i>Hum</i> With Govinda: 'I Was Panicking'

Shilpa Shirodkar, one of the top heroines of the '90s, recently opened up about filming a dangerous song sequence for her superhit film Hum with Govinda. She recalled how she almost drowned because there were no life jackets or safety measures on set.

What's Happening

During the latest episode of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer Season 5, Shilpa Shirodkar was pleasantly surprised when Govinda shared a message for her, which prompted the '90s heroine to share a backstory.

Recalling the mishap, Govinda said, "Woh, use tairna nahi aata. Halanki mujhe bhi, main bhi koi accha swimmer toh tha nahi. Shilpa paani mein doob gayi aur main akela chala raha hoon. 'Haye haye Shilpa kidhar hai re? Kidhar hai?' Gayi paani mein. Phir? Main jaake Shilpa ko baahar nikala. Ab baahar aate heen Shilpa boli, 'Tujhya aayela... arey isse kaha tha ki mujhe abhi swimming nahi aati hain, kaaye ko isme daal diya hain?' (She didn't know how to swim. Honestly, I wasn't a very good swimmer either. Shilpa suddenly sank into the water while I was left navigating the boat alone. I kept shouting, 'Where is Shilpa?' She had disappeared underwater. I jumped in and pulled her out. As soon as she came out, she scolded everyone in Marathi, saying she had already told them she didn't know how to swim and asking why she had been made to do the shot)."

Govinda even recreated how Shilpa Shirodkar had panicked, leaving the audience in splits.

Shilpa Shirodkar reacted, "Jis situation mein shooting karte the, bohot gin-chun ke log the. Main leather pant mein thi aur wahan pe W.B. Rao sir dusre boat mein aise bol rahe the pose karne, and I was panicking because we were in mid-water. Only four people were there. No life jacket, kuch nahi. And that's how we worked at that time. (The conditions in which we used to shoot were completely different. There were very few people on set. I was wearing leather pants, while W.B. Rao sir was in another boat asking me to pose. I was panicking because we were in the middle of the water with only four people around. There were no life jackets or any safety equipment. That's how we worked back then)."

About The Film

The song that Govinda and Shilpa Shirodkar are referring to is Sanam Mere Sanam from their superhit film Hum. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Kimi Katkar in key roles.

About Shilpa Shirodkar's Films

She was a reigning heroine of the '90s who gave several commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed performances. Some of her top films include Aankhen, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Kishen Kanhaiya and Gopi Kishan.

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