<i>ABCD</i> Actor Salman Yusuff Khan Reveals How He Broke 2 Bones While Flying Kite: 'Fell From 13 Feet'

Actor and choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan recently shared that he is recovering from a serious hand injury after undergoing surgery. The ABCD actor, whose hospital pictures sparked concern among fans, has now revealed that the accident took place during a family activity with his son and not while working.

Recalling the incident in an interview with Hindustan Times, Salman said he was trying to teach his 10-year-old son how to fly a kite when the mishap occurred.

"It was a very clumsy thing. These days kids are so into gadgets, so I decided to teach my 10-year-old son how to fly a kite. We were on the terrace. I taught him, sent him back down, and then got excited and tried to fly the kite higher myself. I slipped, fell 13 feet, and broke my hand."

The actor further shared details about the injury and his recovery process. While acknowledging that injuries have been a part of his career as a dancer, Salman said he is focused on getting back on his feet as soon as possible.

"I broke two bones. Injuries have been a part of my life as a dancer. The bones will heal, that's for sure. I'm under recovery. The cast should be off in another 15 days, followed by a month of physio. I'll be back in action, up and dancing and moving around in about a month."

Salman also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support since news of the accident became public. Expressing gratitude for the messages he has received, he said the response has been deeply moving.

"I'm so overwhelmed by all the blessings, prayers, and love I've received from everybody. It really humbles me and fills me with gratitude to know how genuinely people care. It's been more than a decade since I started, and people still resonate with my work and show this kind of love. I truly believe I'm blessed," he said.