On Camera, Andhra State Bus Crushes Man Who Was Crossing Road

An uncontrolled Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus crushed a man to death who was crossing the road at a traffic junction in the state's Vijayawada district.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The 46-second clip shows nearly eight to ten people crossing the road. The victim, wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts, and slip-ons, and carrying what looked like a handbag, began crossing. After a couple of steps, he pulled out his mobile phone from his pants' pocket. Within seconds, a green and white state bus rammed into him.

While the bus did not seem to be speeding, it did not stop after hitting the man.

The bus then drove over the man, crushing him to death.

According to locals, the man was distracted as he was scrolling on his mobile phone while crossing the road.

The bus driver has been detained, officials said.

The police are also investigating the accident further with the help of CCTV footages and eyewitness accounts, they added.