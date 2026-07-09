"Not Your Servant": Cab Driver Cancels Ride After Passenger Smokes Inside Car

A video of a cab driver refusing to continue a ride after a passenger allegedly lit a cigarette inside the vehicle without permission has gone viral, sparking a debate on passenger etiquette and drivers' rights. The clip, shared on X by Lakshay Mehta, shows the driver confronting the passenger after noticing him smoking inside the cab. The driver asks whether the passenger sought permission before lighting the cigarette and makes it clear that smoking is not allowed in his vehicle.

"Did you ask me before lighting a cigarette? Smoking is not allowed in my car," he said.

The passenger allegedly argues that since he had booked the taxi, he did not need anyone's permission to smoke inside it. The driver firmly rejects the claim, saying the cab is his personal vehicle and that its rules must be respected. He then stops the ride, asks the passenger to get out, and says, "I am cancelling the ride. I don't want your money. Please get out of my car. I'm a taxi driver, not your servant

The date and location of the incident have not been independently verified.

Watch the video here:

Internet Reactions

The video has triggered widespread reactions online, with many users backing the driver's decision. Several argued that while passengers pay for the ride, the vehicle still belongs to the driver, who has every right to prohibit smoking. Many also pointed out that cigarette smoke lingers inside a car, affecting both the driver and future passengers.

One user wrote, "Smoking is injurious to health & many public places have strict no-smoking rules. The driver did the right thing by refusing to allow smoking in his car."

Others argued that passengers should show basic courtesy by seeking permission before doing anything that could inconvenience the driver or damage the vehicle. Another said, "A good lesson to the privileged white-collar looking down on his own countryman."

However, a section of social media users felt the confrontation could have been handled more calmly. Some suggested the driver could have asked the passenger to step outside, finish smoking and continue the journey afterward. Many countered by saying that the passenger's dismissive attitude left the driver with little choice but to end the ride.

A third wrote, "To everyone saying the driver was rude and that this wasn't a big deal: I think part of that reaction comes from a sense of superiority, where people instinctively expect the driver to be inferior and tolerate behaviour they wouldn't accept themselves. The passenger was also rude, but many people seem to have overlooked that. It's similar to visiting someone's home and lighting a cigarette inside without asking. Most people would consider that disrespectful. Why should it be any different when it's someone else's car?"

Additionally, a few users suggested that the video was scripted and intended to generate engagement on social media.