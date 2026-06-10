Cab Driver Assaults Elderly Man, E Shinde Orders Attempt To Murder Case

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the city police to register an attempt to murder case against a cab driver who allegedly assaulted an elderly man when the latter confronted him for spitting on the road.

The driver who hails from outside the state allegedly assaulted the man, causing him severe injuries, when the latter objected to the driver's spitting on the road near Jupiter Hospital on Tuesday evening, said a statement from Shinde's office.

In a viral video, the driver was also seen picking up a stone to hit the elderly man, the release said, adding that local workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena traced the driver, "taught him a lesson," and handed him over to Vartak Nagar Police Station.

"If a person is brutally assaulted merely for pointing out that someone is littering, it will not be accepted at any cost," deputy CM Shinde was quoted as saying in the statement.

He directed Thane police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre to book the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 109 (attempt to murder), it said.

Police, meanwhile, have not registered any case as the victim has not yet come forward to file a complaint, officials said.

Notably, Thane city is a political stronghold of Eknath Shinde.

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