'Secret' Photos Of Team Uddhav Rebel MPs' Meet In Delhi Before Defection Surface

The defection of six MPs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to the Eknath Shinde faction last month had sent ripples of the 2022 political crisis across Maharashtra - Untraceable rebel MPs, poaching claims, and secret meetings under what was called 'Operation Tiger' ( a code word for getting the MLAs to cross over to the Shiv Sena - Eknath Shinde) that was quietly unfolding in the state for months before it hit Delhi.

The political scenario was seen as a significant setback for Team Uddhav, with the leaders challenging the rebel's authority.

On June 17, Team Uddhav rebel MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in Delhi secretly and submitted a letter seeking separate recognition. The reason they gave was that Uddhav Thackeray was planning to merge his faction of the Shiv Sena with the Congress - a situation they claimed was unacceptable. The MPs had also ensured that they had the numbers to elude the anti-defection law.

Now, photos of the 'secret' meeting have surfaced, showing the rebel MPs meeting Om Birla in the presence of Shinde faction MP Shrikant Shinde and Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

According to officials, a rebel MP, Omraje Nimbalkar, met Om Birla in Delhi around 6:30 am, signed defection papers, and left for Maharashtra. Later, around 7:30 am, the remaining five MPs - Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure - who defected to the Eknath Shinde faction, reached the Leela Hotel in Delhi at around 7:30 am on June 17. Subsequently, Shrikant Shinde and Pratap Sarnaik also reached the hotel around 7:30 am via different routes. They then went to Om Birla's house around 9:30 am, where the rebel MPs signed defection papers.

The five MPs were seen posing for a picture in Birla's garden.

'Operation Tiger' complete

Shortly after the defection of MPs, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that the 'Operation Tiger' is now "complete and successful".

Referring to the six MPs as 'Dhurandhars' who are connected to the ground, Shinde said, "The six tigers are here. They have all now joined the real Shiv Sena family. I welcome them to the real Shiv Sena family."

"Four years ago - on June 22, 2022 - we staged a rebellion within the Shiv Sena. At that time, we had 40 MLAs with us. And now, we have hit a six - not a four, but a six. This is our sixer," he added.

(With inputs from Devendra Kolhatkar)