20 Years, 128 Witnesses: Ex-Congress Leader's Murder Trial Nears Verdict

Nearly two decades after the killing of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar, a Special CBI Court in Mumbai is set to deliver its verdict on June 16 in one of Maharashtra's most politically significant murder cases.

The case has remained at the centre of Maharashtra politics because it involves allegations of political rivalry, an alleged contract killing conspiracy and the prosecution of senior politician Padamsinh Patil, once among the most influential leaders in the Osmanabad, now Dharashiv, region. The verdict is expected to have significant political and legal ramifications, particularly in Dharashiv district, where the rivalry between the Nimbalkar and Patil families has shaped local politics for decades.

Who Was Pawanraje Nimbalkar?

Pawanraje (Bhupalsinh alias Pawanraje) Nimbalkar was a prominent Congress leader from Osmanabad district. He had emerged as a popular political figure and was increasingly seen as a challenger to the dominance of senior NCP leader Padamsinh Patil in the region.

According to testimony recorded during the trial, Nimbalkar had initially risen politically with Patil's support and had held positions in cooperative institutions such as the Terna Sugar Factory and the Osmanabad District Central Cooperative Bank. However, relations between the two leaders reportedly deteriorated as Nimbalkar's political influence grew.

His son, current Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar, later told the court that his father had even lodged police complaints against Patil as relations between the two camps worsened.

The Murder

On June 3, 2006, Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, Bhushan Mahadik, were travelling in a Skoda car near Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai when they were allegedly intercepted by assailants travelling in another vehicle.

According to the prosecution, the attackers forced Nimbalkar's vehicle to stop and opened fire, killing both Nimbalkar and Mahadik before fleeing the spot. The killings shocked Maharashtra's political circles and quickly triggered allegations of a politically motivated assassination.

Why Was The Case Handed Over To The CBI?

Dissatisfied with the initial investigation, Nimbalkar's family approached the Bombay High Court seeking an independent probe.

Following the court's intervention, the investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which later reconstructed the crime scene and re-examined the circumstances surrounding the killings.

The Alleged Conspiracy

In 2009, the CBI filed a chargesheet naming former Union minister and NCP heavyweight Padamsinh Patil as the prime accused and alleged conspirator in the murder.

According to the CBI, the conspiracy was driven by political rivalry. Investigators alleged that Patil believed Nimbalkar's growing popularity posed a threat to his political influence in Osmanabad district and that a contract worth Rs 30 lakh was arranged to eliminate him.

Patil has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Who Are The Accused?

Apart from Padamsinh Patil, several others have faced trial in the case.

Among those named by investigators are businessman Satish Mandade, former corporator Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, former excise inspector Shashikant Kulkarni, BSP worker Kailash Yadav and alleged shooters Dinesh Tiwari, Pintu Singh and Chote Pandey. One of the accused later turned approver during the proceedings.

The Long Trial

The case has taken nearly 20 years to reach the verdict stage.

The trial was conducted before a Special CBI Court presided over by Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar. According to court records, 128 witnesses were examined during the trial, including veteran social activist Anna Hazare. The proceedings involved extensive documentary evidence, witness testimony and arguments spanning several years.

As recently as 2025, the case was still at the stage of final arguments.

Why Is The Verdict Important?

The verdict is significant for several reasons. It concerns one of Maharashtra's most prominent political murder cases and involves senior political figures whose influence extended across cooperative institutions and electoral politics in the Marathwada region. The case has also shaped the political journey of the Nimbalkar family, with Pawanraje Nimbalkar's son, Omraje Nimbalkar, going on to become a legislator and later a Lok Sabha MP. For nearly two decades, the case has symbolised the intense political rivalry between the Nimbalkar and Patil camps in Dharashiv district. The judgment is expected to bring to a close one of the state's longest-running and most closely watched political murder trials, although the legal process could continue through appeals.

Verdict On June 16

The Special CBI Court was originally expected to pronounce its judgment in May 2026. However, the verdict was deferred and is now scheduled for June 16.