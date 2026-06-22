"6 Tigers Are Here": Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Join Eknath Shinde Camp

Eknath Shinde, it appears, had the last laugh again.

Six out of nine Lok Sabha MPs from Team Uddhav Thackeray joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Monday evening, ending days of speculation.

Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim),Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Bhausaheb Vakchaure (Shirdi) are the rebel MPs.

"The six tigers are here. They have all now joined the real Shiv Sena family. I welcome them to the real Shiv Sena family," Shinde, who led the 2022 rebellion, said.

"Operation Tiger", a code word for getting the MLAs to cross over to the Shiv Sena, is now complete and successful, the Deputy Chief Minister declared.

"Four years ago - on June 22, 2022 - we staged a rebellion within the Shiv Sena. At that time, we had 40 MLAs with us. And now, we have hit a six - not a four, but a six. This is our sixer," Shinde, clearly pleased with the outcome, said.

The rebel bloc had to have the support of at least six MPs -- two-thirds of the total strength -- to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

The controversy intensified after only three MPs out of nine turned up at an urgent parliamentary party meeting called by Team Thackeray in Delhi.

"With the presence of three Sanjays, no other Sanjay counts anymore," Shinde said, taking at swipe at Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP and the go-to person for Uddhav Thackeray's party in every crisis.

"Earlier, we rebelled to save bow and arrow and Shiv Sena Party. This is the second stage of Shiv Sena expansion," Shinde underscored, adding that the switch has been done "legally, constitutionality" and followed parliamentary procedures.

The rebel MPs cited lack of development funds as one of the primary reasons for the big switch.

"We will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the development of the constituencies represented by these MPs," Shinde stressed.

"They have been abusing us since 2022. Let them hurl as much abuse as they want. The more they abuse us, the deeper the pit they are digging for themselves," Shinde, referring to the constant attacks from Team Thackeray, said.

With the addition of rebel MPs, the Shiv Sena is now the second largest party in Maharashtra.

"Many people used to make fun of us, referring to us merely as a party from Thane. But now, we have become the second-largest party in Maharashtra," Shinde said.