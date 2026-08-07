"No Need To Worry, I'm With You": PM To Trinamool Rebels, Ex-Uddhav Sena MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a breakfast meeting with elected NDA Lok Sabha MPs amid the ongoing ruckus in Parliament, urging them to actively participate in the parliamentary debates. Asserting that Parliament is the "supreme temple of democracy", PM Modi expressed concerns over the recent disruptions and said that due to the uproar, new MPs are not getting an opportunity to speak in the House, sources said.

"This is unfair to them," he reportedly said, adding that the Parliamentary proceedings "must run smoothly".

PM Modi told the MPs to read, learn, and understand the history of Parliament.

"There is a wealth of historical material in Parliament; use it to prepare debates. Work for the development of your respective states. The country will progress only when states progress," he said.

Over 40 MPs from NDA constituents Nationalist Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), Shiv Sena, Republican Party of India (Athawale), Rashtriya Lok Morcha, AIADMK and UPPL.

While 20 Lok Sabha members had left the Trinamool and joined the little-known NCPI in June, as many as six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs deserted that party and joined the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, taking Shiv Sena's numbers to 13 in the Lower House. The NCPI has joined the NDA and the Shiv Sena continues to be a constituent of the ruling alliance.

PM Modi also assured the Trinamool rebels and the six former Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) MPs, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde Sena, that he is "with them" and they had "nothing to worry about".

"The NDA is a family. We are with the constituent parties. Every individual will be respected and given a chance. I am with every MP, not just one constituent party of the NDA. I stand with every MP of the NDA. You don't need to worry about anyone," he said.

The PM further urged them to use their power effectively to advance development projects in their constituencies.

"Contact the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) directly for any development work in your area...Meet everyone, including poor labourers and farmers, and understand everyone's problems," he said.

The Prime Minister later spoke with each MP individually to inquire about their well-being.

The meeting came a day after PM Modi hosted a dinner interaction with 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament at his official residence as part of his ongoing outreach to lawmakers during the Monsoon Session. The informal gathering was held to exchange views on governance and parliamentary affairs while reinforcing coordination within the party.

PM Modi reportedly shared personal experiences with the MPs and held discussions on a range of issues.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi also advised the MPs not to get caught in "Delhi's web of narratives" and to maintain cordial relations with members of the Opposition.