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PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Job Letters At Rozgar Mela Tomorrow

PM Modi will also address the newly selected candidates virtually.

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PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Job Letters At Rozgar Mela Tomorrow
As many as 45 "Rozgar Melas" (job fairs) will be held at locations across the country.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly selected youth, who will join various government departments and organisations, at a special job fair on Saturday.

As many as 45 "Rozgar Melas" (job fairs) will be held at locations across the country.

The newly recruited candidates will join various ministries and departments of the Central government, including the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services and the Ministry of Defence, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi will also address the newly selected candidates virtually.

The Rozgar Mela reflects the government's continued focus on creating employment opportunities for youngsters and ensuring their greater participation in the country's development journey, the statement said.

With the 20th Rozgar Mela, 12.75 lakh youngsters will have received appointment letters in various departments and government organisations, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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