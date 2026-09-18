<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 42: Neem Karoli Baba Film Becomes Third Highest Grossing Hindi Movie Of 2026

Hanuman Ansh has now entered the list of highest grossing Hindi films of 2026.

What's Happening

The spiritual drama shows no signs of slowing down in its sixth week. It crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office and currently stands at Rs 309.15 crore.



The film earned Rs 6.25 crore on Wednesday, according Sacnilk.

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 243.38 crore in India nett collections. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 287.40 crore.

The film earned 150 times more than its budget. The film was made on a budget of Rs 1.75 crore.

With this, the film became the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2026. It lags behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Background

Hanuman Ansh did not have an easy run initially. After the release of the film, the arrival of movies such as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 saw its screen count fall to just 25.

However, after Batwara 1947 failed to perform as expected, the number of screens for Hanuman Ansh gradually started increasing.

The audience response also grew, with crowds thronging theatres to watch the film.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a retelling of the life of Uttarakhand's revered saint Baba Neem Karoli, whose real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma.

The film, made on a budget of Rs 1.75 crore, follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.