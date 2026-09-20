<i>Gladiators</i> Trailer: Ajith Kumar's Racing World Gets A Closer Look, Wife Shalini And Kids Feature

Ajith Kumar has spent decades making fans whistle in theatres, but when he is not facing the camera, you can often find him behind a very different kind of wheel.

The actor's love for motorsport is no secret, and now, his life as a racer is getting its own spotlight with Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges.

The trailer of the upcoming documentary, directed by AL Vijay, takes viewers into Ajith's racing world.

The trailer makes one thing clear - this is not really about Ajith the superstar. It is about Ajith the racer. We see him taking on challenging circuits and endurance races, while members of his team talk about his dedication to the sport.

One of the more personal parts of the trailer comes from Ajith's family. His wife, Shalini Ajithkumar, and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, make appearances in the documentary and share their thoughts on his racing career.

The documentary also brings in one of India's biggest names in motorsport. Narain Karthikeyan, India's first Formula One driver, features in Gladiators and talks about the racing world Ajith has chosen to be part of alongside his acting career.

Directed by AL Vijay, Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The makers are yet to announce the documentary's release date.

Meanwhile, Ajith has another project lined up. The actor will next work with director Adhik Ravichandran on the action film Dare Devil.

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