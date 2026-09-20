Legendary Actor Sivaji Ganesan's Eldest Daughter Shanthi Narayanasamy Dies At 71

Shanthi Narayanasamy, the eldest daughter of legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, died in Chennai on Sunday. She was 71. According to PTI, Shanthi died following health complications after being unwell for the past few days.

Shanthi was the firstborn child of Sivaji Ganesan and his wife Kamala Ganesan. She is survived by her siblings, producer Ramkumar, actor Prabhu, and Thenmozhi.

Her father named his popular cinema theatre on Chennai's Anna Salai after her. Shanthi Theatre became a well-known landmark and was closely associated with Sivaji Ganesan's legacy. The theatre was later demolished and the property was redeveloped.

Shanthi also worked as a film producer. She was associated with Sivaji Productions and notably produced her father's 1974 film Thangapathakkam. She was also known for producing films including Neethiyin Nizhal (1985) and Vetri Vizha (1989).

Following news of her death, members of the Tamil film industry and several political leaders expressed their condolences to the Ganesan family. Her body was kept at her residence in Valasaravakkam, where family members, friends and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects.

Actor Prabhu arrived at the residence and was visibly emotional on seeing his sister's mortal remains. Several film personalities, including Nadigar Sangam president Nassar, veteran actor Sivakumar and director P Vasu, also visited the residence and paid their respects.

The last rites of Shanthi Narayanasamy were held on Sunday.

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