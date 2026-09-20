'The Promo Should Not Have Been Cut Like The Way It Was Cut': Salman Khan On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Promo Showing Him Collapsing On Stage

Salman Khan left Bigg Boss 20 contestants and viewers worried after a promo from the latest Weekend Ka Vaar showed him clutching his chest and appearing to collapse. The dramatic footage led to concern over the actor's health, but Salman has now clarified that there was nothing to worry about.

What's Happening

The actor revealed that the apparent health scare was part of a prank planned to teach contestant Qazi Touqeer a lesson about using one's health as a joke.

After the promo was released, several viewers became concerned about Salman's health. The actor subsequently addressed the confusion on Instagram and clarified that he was perfectly fine.

He also criticised the way the promo had been edited, saying it made the incident appear different from what had actually happened.

Salman wrote, "Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God. The Bigg Boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut. It totally beats the purpose and looks like I am doing the same thing that Qazi was doing in the house; the pain was only to show Qazi that what he did was wrong because he used his health for entertainment, especially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health. Sorry about the way the promo was cut. Guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologise on their behalf."

Salman later shared another Instagram Story informing viewers that the promo had been rectified.

Background

The prank was linked to an earlier incident involving Qazi inside the Bigg Boss house. Qazi had told the other contestants that he was unwell and had also claimed to have multiple personality disorder.

However, when he was called to the in-house doctor's room for a check-up, he reportedly admitted that he was only pretending.

Qazi then returned to the house and told the other contestants that he had taken his medicine and was feeling better, continuing the prank without revealing the truth to them.

Salman's act during Weekend Ka Vaar was meant to turn the tables on Qazi.

The host appeared to experience chest pain, leaving the housemates concerned about his condition. The intention was to show Qazi how seriously people can react when they genuinely believe someone's health is in danger.